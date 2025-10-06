11 FIRs registered, against illegal ‘immigration agents’, say Mohali police

In a crackdown against unauthorised immigration activities, Mohali police has registered 11 FIRs against illegal immigration agents and agencies operating without valid licences, and has detected a total fraud amounting approximately ₹1.15 crore. SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans appealed to the residents of the district to adopt only legal means for immigration and remain cautious of unauthorised agents. (HT Photo for representation)

Sharing details, SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans, said the action was carried out under the supervision of DSP (Investigation) Jatinder Singh Chauhan and led by inspector Jaskamal Singh Sekhon, incharge, Anti-Human Trafficking Unit.

“As a result of this action, 11 FIRs have been registered against such agents/agencies who were fraudulently deceiving people on the pretext of sending them abroad,” said SSP Hans.

He added that the investigation also revealed several names of unauthorided immigration consultants and institutions operating without valid licences in Mohali. SSP Hans said,” Some of the major agents/agencies found involved include Nexus Academy, VIP Road, Zirakpur (IELTS/PTE); Best Travel Agency; Royal Gateway of Migration, SCO 17, First Floor, Phase-1, Mohali; SCF 1, First Floor, Phase-5, Mohali and SCO 523-524, Mohali. Police said all of these entities have been booked under various sections of the BNS including sections 316(2), 318(4), 61(2) and Section 24 of the Immigration Act.

The total fraud detected amounts to approximately ₹1.15 crore, involving cheating of several innocent citizens and students aspiring to go abroad.

SSP Hans appealed to the residents of the district to adopt only legal means for immigration and remain cautious of unauthorised agents. He further urged the public to report any suspicious or fraudulent immigration activities to the nearest police station or on the cyber helpline number 1930.