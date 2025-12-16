11 Jalandhar schools shut after bomb threat e-mails

As many as 11 private schools in Jalandhar received bomb threat e-mails on Monday morning, prompting the immediate evacuation of school buildings. The anti-sabotage teams searched the premises of all 11 schools, but didn’t find any suspicious items, said Jalandhar commissioner of police Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa. (HT)

Initially, the e-mails were received by three schools, which informed the police. However, hours later, the count jumped to 11, with eight more schools flagging the same message to the authorities.

The school administrations immediately called parents, asking them to take their respective wards back home. While the school messages to the parents didn’t carry any information about the bomb threats, a heavy rush of parents could be seen at multiple schools after news related to it went viral on social media.

Senior police and civil administrative officials immediately rushed to the spots and ordered standard operating protocol (SOP) for the immediate evacuation of the students.

Commissioner of police Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa and deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said all precautionary exigency measures were immediately activated and additional force from Punjab Armed Police (PAP) and Jalandhar rural were pushed into service to ensure the safety of the students.

“The anti-sabotage teams rummaged the premises of all 11 schools, besides searching the outer areas of these educational institutions. The team didn’t find any suspicious items,” said Randhawa.

She added that an FIR had been registered at the cyber cell unit against unidentified persons for creating fear among the public by issuing such e-mails.

“The schools revived the mail from three different e-mail IDs. The cyber police teams are tracking the source of the mail and are working to ascertain the source of the VPN used to send the e-mails,” Randhawa said, adding that the threats appeared to be aimed at creating unnecessary panic among the public.

DC Aggarwal said the preliminary investigations had found the threats to be frivolous in nature. “Both the civil and police administrations acted swiftly after bomb threats were received by as many as 11 schools. No suspicious object or activity was detected during the comprehensive search operations by anti-sabotage teams,” he said.

Just three days ago, on December 12, several schools in Amritsar were also hit by similar bomb threats, which later turned out to be a hoax.