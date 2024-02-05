11 players from Punjab given PCS, PPS jobs

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday gave appointment letters for Punjab Civil Services and Punjab Police Services to 11 players, including Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur, for excelling in their respective sports. Among 11 players, nine are from hockey and one each from cricket and shot put. CM Bhagwant Mann giving appointment letter to Indian women’s cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Sourced)

Players, who have been given PPS jobs, include Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Varun Kumar, Shamsher Singh and Dilpreet Singh (all from hockey) and Tejinder Toor (shot put). Four hockey players Rupinder Pal Singh, Simranjit Singh, Hardik Singh and Gurjant Singh have been given PCS jobs.

Notably, Harmanpreet, 34, was stripped of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) rank after a row over a fake degree in 2018. She was again given the appointment letter on Sunday after she submitted a new degree.

“She (Harmanpreet) has submitted required certificates and orders have been issued after due diligence, said Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, secretary home.

Back in 2018 Harmanpreet’s certificates were found fake, thus, police stripped her of the post, but didn’t take any legal action.

Addressing the gathering, Mann said that the state government has restored the glory of hockey both in the country and the state.

“The state government is committed to providing 100% jobs to players for excelling in international events, Mann said.

Govt committed to providing world-class sports infra: CM

Promotion of sports culture can be the most effective tool in the state government’s crusade against drugs, he said, adding, that this will go a long way in eliminating the curse of drugs from the state and making the youth an equal partner in the state’s social and economic development.

Mann said financial assistance is being given to players to prepare for competitions, besides providing them with world-class grounds and other infrastructure.

“Punjab not only has the distinction of being the food bowl of the country, but it also produces ace players. From time to time, the players from the state have brought glory to the country by their marvellous performance in various events,” Mann said.

The chief minister said the state government will club the sports and anti-drug campaign, for which a budget is being kept from the next financial year.

He said that he knows that ‘idle mind is the devil’s workshop’, so every effort is being made to provide jobs to the youth so that they remain occupied in work.

Every year 2,100 posts in the Punjab Police are being advertised for regular recruitment, he said, adding that youths get inspired to work hard and become officers in the police department.

Sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said these appointments will inspire the budding players.

Harmanpreet Singh, who was appointed PPS, said it was a big day for him. Another hockey international Rupinder Pal Singh thanked the government and said: “This will further motivate the players to excel in the field of sports and bring laurels for the country.”