117.17 hectare of land may be acquired in Mohali

National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on Monday apprised the public of the environment and social impact of the proposed Delhi-Chandigarh-Amritsar high-speed rail corridor in a public consultation meeting at the district administrative complex.

The meeting was chaired by district revenue officer Amandeep Chawla, while the details of the proposal were shared by the NHSRCL representative Anil Kumar.

Kumar informed the farmers about the project that will affect a total of 43 district villages as 117.17 hectares of the land may be acquired.

A 55.61-km stretch of the projects’ total 474.77-km will fall in Mohali, he said, adding that Dilapur, Bakarpur, Shafipur and Rurka villages in close proximity to Chandigarh, might be included as stations. He, however, cautioned farmers with regard to sale of the proposed land, saying the project was merely a proposal and not a guarantee to acquire their land particularly.

“Being electric, the project will not cause pollution. It will be constructed on 10-15-m high and 13-m wide pillars,” he said.

“The project has been designed for a speed of 350 kmph, while trains will run at 320 kmph. The average speed including halting at proposed 10 stations has been assessed as 250 kmph”, Kumar added.

He further said the primary survey had shown the presence of no religious places, educational institutions, hospitals, archeological monuments, national parks or forests.