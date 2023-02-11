11-year-old Dalit girl raped by peon at govt school in Haryana’s Hisar

A 50-year-old government school peon was booked for allegedly raping a class 6 Dalit girl student on the school premises in a village in Hisar.

The accused peon, Ramphal, allegedly committed the crime on February 7 when he asked the 11-year-old Dalit girl to visit the clerk’s room after school hours and eat some ladoos. According to the complainant, when she reached the room, the peon raped her and threatened her with dire consequences if she narrated the incident to anyone.

“When I told the school principal about the incident, she asked me to stay mum and not raise the issue with anyone or my enrolment will be cancelled. She also scolded me for raising the issue,” the girl student told Hansi police.

DSP-Hansi Satish Kumar said, “A case under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC, SC/ST Act and the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, had been registered against the accused peon and the school principal was also booked for threatening the girl. We are trying to arrest the accused and the school principal.”

Kuldeep Sihag, Hisar district education officer, said a committee has been formed at the school level to investigate the case.

“We will suspend the peon by tomorrow, and I will write to the school education department to take strict action against a female principal for threatening the student. The girl student will be counselled,” the DEO added, who is also part of the enquiry committee, which is probing the case.

Last year, a 61-year-old retired government school teacher was arrested for raping a 19-year-old girl student for five years in a village in Hisar district.

In 2018, an eight-year-old girl student was allegedly raped by a teacher at the government girls’ school in the Narnaund area of Hisar. The incident had taken place when the junior basic training teacher had allegedly taken the girl inside a bathroom and sexually assaulted her.