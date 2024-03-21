 12 colonisers booked for unauthorised colonies in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
12 colonisers booked for unauthorised colonies in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 21, 2024 10:24 PM IST

The city police have registered 12 FIRs in different police stations against colonisers for establishing unauthorised colonies in different parts of the city.

Of 12 FIRs, three have been registered at Jamalpur police station while two each have been registered at Dehlon, Sadar and Sahnewal police stations and one each at Dugri, Koom Kalan and Meharban police stations. (HT File Photo)

The FIRs have been registered following a complaint received from the department of additional chief administrator at Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA).

Of 12 FIRs, three have been registered at Jamalpur police station while two each have been registered at Dehlon, Sadar and Sahnewal police stations and one each at Dugri, Koom Kalan and Meharban police stations.

Owner of Sharav Infrastructure Pvt Ltd has been booked by Dehlon police for establishing an unauthorised colony Maharaja Agrasen Enclave in Khanpur village and for selling plots.

Similarly, Dehlon police also booked director Sanjeev Kumar after it was found that M/S Ratnesh Infrastructure Pvt Ltd through Sanjeev Kumar sold plots at their unauthorised colony Ridhi Enclave in Jassar village.

Dugri police booked RC Coloniser through Rana Partner who established International Heights residential colony in Dullon Kalan village. The FIR was registered as authorities have cancelled the licence for not paying the fees.

The Koom Kalan police booked Inderpreet Singh of Sukhdev Nagar for establishing Guru Nanak Nagar, an unauthorised colony without obtaining licence from the department.

Similarly, Nachhatar Singh of Atal Nagar was booked by Meharban police while Raj Kumar, Ravinder Singh of Moti Nagar, Varinder Kumar, Anmol Sharma and Ravinder Singh of Sector 32 and Varinder Kumar of Urban Estate, Sector 32, have been booked in three separate FIRs by Jamalpur police.

