12 firms booked for hoarding, overpricing of DAP fertiliser in Punjab

Following complaints of hoarding and overpricing of di-ammonia phosphate (DAP), a key fertiliser for rabi crops, the Punjab agriculture department got first information reports (FIRs) registered against 12 firms.

FIRs were registered against firms which were engaged in overpricing, diversion of subsidised urea for industrial purpose, tagging other products, and sale of fertilizers from unauthorised sale points, said agriculture Minister Randeep Singh Nabha.

He said FIRs have been lodged against Mand Khad Store and Sidhu Kheti Store in Gurdaspur and Ranjit Pesticides in Nakodar, Jalandhar for overpricing.

He said that the department has also registered a case against Victory Biotech Pvt. Ltd, Mansa, for sale of unbranded DAP and Ram Murti Gupta & Sons, Phillaur for alleged diversion of subsidised urea for industrial purposes.

Thuha Pesticides and Seed Store, Zirakpur, was allegedly found tagging of other products with DAP, he added. Chugh Khad Bhandar, Chugh Trading Company Chugh Khad Store, Bhata Co-operative Fruit and Vegetable Processing Sabha and Ajay Trading Company all in Jalalabad were found involved in hoarding. Show-cause notices have also been issued to these firms, said the minister.

Jindal Agency, Giddarbaha, was also found in the sale of fertiliser from unauthorised sale point, he said adding action was also initiated against the Patiala agriculture officer for inaction against hoarding and black marketing of the DAP.