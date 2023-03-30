12 mobile phones recovered from Ludhiana jail

The jail staff recovered 12 mobile phones from the Ludhiana Central Jail during a special checking. The Division number 7 police lodged three separate FIRs against the inmates on Friday. The jail staff recovered 12 mobile phones from the Ludhiana Central Jail during a special checking. The Division number 7 police lodged three separate FIRs against the inmates on Friday. (HT File Photo)

Harbans Singh, assistant jail superintendent, said that during a special checking the staff recovered eight mobile phones found abandoned in the jail. Another team of jail staff led by assistant jail superintendent Satnam Singh recovered three mobile phones from four inmates, including Balram Kumar, Neeraj Kumar and Baljit Singh.

Another team of jail staff recovered one mobile phone from one inmate identified as Karamjit Singh.

ASI Gurdial Singh, who is investigating the case, said that three cases under Section 52 A (1) of the Prisons Act have been lodged against the accused.

After two interviews of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi by a private channel from a jail went viral, officials of the Ludhiana Central jail have increased the number of surprise raids in the city.

Earlier on March 24, the Jail staff had recovered 24 mobile phones and a charger from the Ludhiana Central Jail during a special checking. The Division number 7 police had lodged three separate FIRs against the inmates.

On March 17, the jail staff had recovered 6 mobile phones from the inmates during special checking.