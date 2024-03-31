120 crates of expired beer seized from liquor store

Acting upon a complaint filed by a city resident, the Ludhiana excise department conducted a seizure operation on Saturday late evening and Sunday morning, confiscating approximately 120 crates of expired beer from a liquor store situated near the Clock Tower. Ravi Sharma, who lodged a complaint with the excise department, provided video evidence showcasing the malpractice being carried out by the shopkeeper. (Stock photo)

The allegations were centred around the shopkeeper purportedly selling expired beer at a discounted price prior to the initiation of newly auctioned licenses commencing from April 1. Ravi Sharma, who lodged a complaint with the excise department, provided video evidence showcasing the malpractice being carried out by the shopkeeper.

On Saturday, Sharma filed a complaint with the excise department where he had given a video as proof where the shopkeeper was giving expired beer to the customer.

Ravi Sharma said, “This practice is going on at liquor vends across the district and I have requested the officials to check the liquor vends in rural areas also. I have urged the officials to keep a check on a regular basis as this is common practice and people may suffer with multiple health problems if they consume expired beers”.

Bhupinder Singh, an excise officer who initiated the investigation upon receiving the complaint, stated, “A team from the department was dispatched to the alleged liquor store, where we confiscated at least 120 crates of expired beer. The investigation is going on, and we are scrutinising other stores to determine if they are engaged in similar practices. Appropriate legal action will be taken against violators.”