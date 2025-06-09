Search Search
Monday, Jun 09, 2025
1,200 people participate in Ambala integrity run

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jun 09, 2025 08:14 AM IST

The event drew participation of 1,200 from serving soldiers, veterans and locals, including schoolchildren, showcasing unity and solidarity

Lt Gen Rajesh Pushkar, General Officer Commanding, Kharga Corps on Sunday flagged off the “Ambala Integrity Run” from Kharga Stadium in Ambala Cantonment, organised by Olive Green International School.

The run honoured the Indian Armed Forces’ commitment and celebrated the success of Operation Sindoor. (HT Photo)
The run honoured the Indian Armed Forces’ commitment and celebrated the success of Operation Sindoor.

The event drew participation of 1,200 from serving soldiers, veterans and locals, including schoolchildren, showcasing unity and solidarity. This collective effort aims to inspire the younger generation.

The run reflects the citizens’ gratitude towards the dedication and service of armed forces’.

