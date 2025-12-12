13 lives snuffed out on Punjab roads daily: Govt in Rajya Sabha

Punjab, on average, recorded 13 road fatalities in 2024, according to the data presented by the ministry of road transport and highways in the Rajya Sabha in a reply to a question during the ongoing winter session of Parliament. Of the total deaths, 3,140 or 66% are attributed to speeding alone, the ministry’s data revealed. (HT file photo)

The state logged 6,063 accidents last year, resulting in 4,759 deaths in 2024. In 2023, according to the state’s data, the number of fatalities was 4,829.

Of the total deaths, 3,140 or 66% are attributed to speeding alone, the ministry’s data revealed. The figure further indicated that 609 people, who died in crashes, could potentially have been saved had they been wearing helmets.

Among four-wheeler occupants, 391 fatalities were attributed to the non-use of seat belts. Overloading of vehicles also contributed significantly to road deaths, causing 461 fatalities in 2024.

The ministry informed the Rajya Sabha that traffic management and enforcement fall primarily under the jurisdiction of state governments and Union territories. “We assist in providing data-based insights to the implementing agencies and state authorities for formulation of policy measures and strategic decision-making, enabling them to identify accident spots and take preventive steps, including efficient processing of road accident claims,” MoRTH stated in its written reply.

In the past five years, nearly 23,000 people have died in road crashes. Punjab government officials said that the state has recorded a significant improvement in road safety indicators in 2024.

“The road accident fatalities fell after the deployment of a specialised highway safety unit, known as the Sadak Surakhya Force (SSF) by Punjab Police early last year,” AS Rai, Special DGP (traffic), said.

Responding to queries on measures to curb speeding, Rai said the police had intensified enforcement of traffic management through technology-enabled monitoring.

“As over-speeding is a major reason for road accidents in Punjab, we have procured 28 vehicles mounted with speed guns to detect over-speeding. These vehicles have already been provided to districts to deter violators,” he said.

Rai added that fatalities have reduced on the stretches where the SSF has been deployed. He said the specialised force continues to focus on high-risk corridors to bring down deaths caused by speeding and other traffic violations.