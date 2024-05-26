13 tourists injured as tempo traveller collides with truck in Himachal

Thirteen tourists were injured after their tempo traveller collided with a truck on the Chandigarh-Manali national highway on Saturday. Thirteen tourists were injured after their tempo traveller collided with a truck on the Chandigarh-Manali national highway on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The mishap occurred at Bradhiveer, 2 km from Mandi on the Chandigarh-Manali road. The tourist vehicle was on its way to Manali and was carrying 16 people. The injured tourists were rushed to hospital. Barring the driver of the vehicle, all the other injured were discharged from the hospital after medical care. The vehicle collision led to traffic jams on the busy Chandigarh-Manali national highway. Hundreds of vehicles remained stranded on the road for more than two hours. The police removed both vehicles from the road and restored the traffic.

After registering a case, police have set up an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident. A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver lost control of the vehicle. “Police are investigating to ascertain the cause of the accident,“ said additional superintendent of police Sagar Chand Sharma.