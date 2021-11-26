135 gazetted officers deputed for night domination ops in Punjab: DGP

Punjab Police have deputed 135 gazetted officers (GOs) of different ranks for night domination operations to prevent any kind of terrorist or criminal activity across the state.

In a statement, director general of police (DGP) Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota said that night patrolling has been intensified in compliance with the orders of deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

Randhawa, while chairing a crime review meeting in Amritsar on Tuesday, had directed the police force to increase night patrolling across the state to ensure that law and order is maintained.

The deputy CM, on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, had himself made surprise calls to the GOs deputed for night patrolling to ensure that they are on their job, according to an official release.

The DGP said that every police district has been divided into sectors and one gazetted officer of DSP or SP rank has been deputed for each sector. “Apart from the routine naka checking or vehicle checking, the deputed GOs have also been directed to keep vigil at vulnerable spots like railway stations, bus stands, religious places, RSS shakhas and other vital spots,” he said.