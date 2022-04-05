13-member SAD panel meets in Amloh to discuss poll washout

The 13-member committee, set up by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to analyse the party’s poll debacle, on Monday held a meeting with workers and office bearers in Amloh, flagging the concerns voiced by the SGPC that in case strong remedial steps were not taken, the party may taste defeat in gurdwara polls too.

“Workers’ morale needs to be boosted. They are with the party but their hope is fading away,” said a party leader on anonymity.

The committee head Iqbal Singh Jhundan said, party president Sukhbir Singh Badal wants the feedback report to be impartial and workers’ issues addressed.