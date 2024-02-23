13th Machauto Expo in Ludhiana aims to double exports

Over 650 exhibitors from across India and 12 other nations exhibited at the 13th Machauto Expo on Friday at the Ludhiana Exhibition Centre in Sahnewal. DPS Kharbanda CEO-cum-Admin Secretary (Invest Punjab), and Director of Industries and Commerce along with others inaugurating 13th MACHAUTO Expo in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

The exhibitors showcased innovative tools and technologies, encompassing machine tools, robotics, automation, and over 10,000 products and services.

The chief guest was Indian Administrative Service (IAS) DPS Kharbanda, chief executive officer-cum-admin secretary, Invest Punjab, and director of Industries and Commerce. He shared that he met several exhibitors from Japan and Germany who have their plants in Pune. “These exhibitors expressed their willingness to setup a plant in Punjab, as their maximum consumers are from Ludhiana,” he added.

Chamber of Industrial & Commercial Undertakings (CICU) president Upkar Singh Ahuja said that this year, the expo has been organised at an expanded scale as CICU is working with the objective to double the export of Punjab. As many as 10 representatives from different countries including Iran, Myanmar, Kyrgyz, Madagascar, Burundi, Mongolia, Ethiopia and Lesotho are attending the exhibition to explore business opportunities and foster international relations, he added.

The Islamic Republic of Iran ambassador Dr Iraj Elahi said that he found significant opportunities for collaboration between Punjab and Iran in this visit to expo. “We will make industrialists, traders in Iran aware about the potential of Punjab industrialists and will also invite industrialists from Punjab to visit us so that they can understand about the demand of products and services in our country,” he said.

Besides, Sahnewal member of legislative assembly Hardeep Singh Mundian and custom commissioner Varindaba Gohil were also present.