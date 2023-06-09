14 die daily in Punjab road mishaps, dedicated force will curb problem: CM Mann

Expressing concern over fatalities due to road accidents in the state, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced to constitute a dedicated ‘Road Safety Force’ to streamline the movement of traffic on roads and prevent accidents. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurates a driving training centre in Malerkotla on Friday. (HT photo)

Addressing a gathering after dedicating a Regional Driving Training Centre to the state here on Friday, the chief minister said around 14 precious lives are lost daily in road accidents in Punjab. He said this can be checked by manning the roads well for which a ‘Road Safety Force’ will be formed in Punjab Police.

Mann said the force will be entrusted with the task of checking rash driving, streamlining vehicular movement on roads and others to check road accidents adding that it will reduce the burden on cops deployed in police stations.

Cases of dreaded criminals will be heard in jail complex

Mann also announced the construction of a women jail and a high-security digital jail for hearing of cases related to dreaded criminals within the jail complex itself.

He addressed a gathering in Sangrur during the passing out parade of newly-recruited jail warders at the Police Training Centre, Ladda Kothi. The CM said ₹100 crore had been approved by the Centre to set up the digital jail near Ludhaina.

He said judges will have separate cabins in the jail for special hearing of such dreaded criminals, who are a major threat to the state, so that they don’t have to be moved out of jail for the purpose.

Mann also said the jail department will soon have its ultra-modern office in Mohali for which land has been identified.

Anti-drone technology in Punjab police to check infiltration

An announcement regarding introduction of anti-drone technology in the Punjab police to check infiltration through drones from across the border was made by the CM.

He said ₹4.5 crore will be given for laying synthetic track, ₹3 crore for ultramodern hostel, ₹25 lakh for firing range and ₹25 lakh for construction of roads in the campus of the Police Training Centre.

The CM also said ₹10 crore will be spent on providing raw material for training of inmates. At least 351 new posts will be created in the jail department along with construction of a special women jail in the state.