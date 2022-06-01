143 posts of MBBS doctors, specialists lying vacant in Sangrur, Barnala

Around 143 posts of MBBS doctors and specialists have been lying vacant in Sangrur, the home district of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, and adjoining Barnala, forcing patients to travel to other districts for treatment or pay hefty amounts at private hospitals.

According to the health department, there are 117 sanctioned posts of MBBS doctors in Sangrur, out of which 59 are lying vacant and 98 posts of specialist doctors, of which 39 are vacant.

The situation is even worse at the community health centres (CHC), primary health centres (PHC) and sub divisional hospitals of the district.

“Some of the CHCs and PHCs do not even have a single specialist. Each CHC and PHC caters to dozens of villages. In the absence of specialists and doctors, we have to refer them to other districts,” an official of the department said.

“To run these health institutes with such shortage of doctors, we have to perform multiple duties at other health institutes too,” he further added.

Similarly, in Barnala, there are 52 sanctioned posts of MBBS doctors and 39 of specialist doctors, out of which 30 MBBS and 15 posts of specialists are lying vacant.

“CHCs of Channanwal and Mehal Kalan do not have any specialist to provide treatment to patients,” said an official.

Civil Surgeon Dr Parminder Kaur of Sangrur said, “we have apprised the health department about shortage of staff in the district. We have also written to them multiple times seeking to fill the vacant posts.”

Dr Jasbir Aulakh, civil surgeon, Barnala, said, “Yes, we are dealing with the shortage of doctors but we have to manage it. We don’t have any other option.”

