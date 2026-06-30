Coco Gauff explains viral Bad Bunny moment after Wimbledon win, reveals how she became the singer's 'background dancer'
Coco Gauff shared an Instagram Story showing Bad Bunny performing on stage, with the tennis star appearing among the dancers behind him.
Coco Gauff made a strong start to her Wimbledon campaign, ending a four-match winless run on grass with a commanding first-round victory over Germany's Tamara Korpatsch in under an hour on Monday.
However, another talking point emerged just hours before Gauff stepped onto the court for her opening-round match.
The update came directly from the tennis star herself and, while it was connected to Wimbledon, it only gained wider attention after her victory when she was questioned about it.
Gauff’s background dancer moment
In the early hours of Monday, Coco Gauff shared an Instagram Story featuring Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny, showing him performing on stage with a group of women dancing behind him.
What was interesting was that the 22-year-old appeared to be among the dancers. Gauff jokingly acknowledged her cameo in the post, writing, “Lol I forgot to share from two nights ago but I was mr.benito’s background dancer,” alongside a laughing emoji.
Also read: Who will replace Jack Draper at Wimbledon? Injury forces British star out of tournament
The clip appeared to have been recorded a few days earlier, as Gauff noted in her caption.
Gauff explains Bad Bunny incident
Following her first-round win, Gauff was asked about Bad Bunny, who was notably spotted in the player box of Novak Djokovic during the tournament.
Reflecting on the encounter she had referenced in her Instagram Story, Gauff said, “I was happy. I don’t even think he knew I was there. It was funny. I was twerking with my friend and somebody tapped behind me and it was Bad Bunny. I was like oh sorry. And he was like, performing.”
She revealed that she had been invited to La Casita, describing the experience as an enjoyable one.
After learning that the Puerto Rican superstar had been in attendance with Djokovic's entourage, Gauff also joked, “Well I was in the casita with Novak but he didn’t come to my match.”
Gauff ends grass drought
Before this year's Championships, Gauff had not won a single grass-court match since defeating Sonay Kartal in the third round of The Championships, Wimbledon.
Her campaign ended in the Round of 16 with a loss to fellow American Emma Navarro, a defeat that marked the start of a four-match losing streak on the surface.
Also read: Who is Michael Zheng? All about the Wimbledon debutant's family, background and tennis career
Speaking to reporters ahead of Wimbledon, Gauff had said she wanted to become more comfortable on grass and make her relationship with the surface feel "natural."
Judging by her dominant display against Tamara Korpatsch, the American appeared well on her way to doing exactly that.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More