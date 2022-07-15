14-year-old boy electrocuted to death in Karnal
A 14-year-old boy was electrocuted to death after he came in contact with high-voltage wires near the roof of toilets of a sports complex in Kutail village of Karnal district.
The police said the deceased was a student of Class IX of Government High School, Kutail, and he was crossing the building of the sports complex to “bunk classes”.
As per the police, the victim did not go to school and threw his bag on the roof of the toilets constructed in the sports complex.
When his mother noticed him in the sports complex and asked for the bag, he climbed on the roof of the toilets to take his bag and came in contact with the wires and died on the spot.
A police team reached the spot and the body was sent for post-mortem.
The villagers held a protest and accused the electricity department officials of negligence.
Sujan Singh, in-charge of Madhuban police station, said on the complaint of the family members, a case has been registered under Section 304-A of the IPC against the UHBVN.
Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Yadav said the Gharaunda SDM has been tasked to inquire into the matter.
Sub-inspector held for taking ₹4,000 bribe in Rewari
The state vigilance bureau has nabbed a sub-inspector, Anil Kumar, who was posted in Rewari while accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 to settle a land dispute. A spokesman of the vigilance bureau said a resident of Bhotwas in Rewari, Rajender, had a land dispute with co-villager Satdev.
Haryana vigilance arrests 83 government officials on graft charges since January
The Haryana Vigilance Bureau has arrested 83 government officials, including 10 gazetted officials, for allegedly accepting illegal gratification in the first half of 2022. The bureau has also nabbed eight private individuals taking the number of arrests to 91.
₹500 crore to be spent on new campus of Ayush varsity: Haryana governor
Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Thursday said the new campus of the Sri Krishna Ayush University would be built on 103 acres at Fatupur village in Kurukshetra and Rs 500 crore will be spent on the construction of the new building of the university. He said the construction work will be carried out in the next 36 months.
Delhiwale: A spot like no other
This day, last year: hundreds of pigeons around freedom fighter Asaf Ali's statue. Yet, the place has been transformed. It is still not open, so nothing official about this sneak preview. Earlier, the plaza at the head of Asaf Ali Road was impossible to penetrate. Some months ago the plaza was barricaded. The photo above doesn't convey even half the beauty the place is exuding. Hoping the place is unveiled asap.
7 Haryana districts fail to achieve DSR sowing target
The cash-incentive scheme of the Haryana government launched to cut area under water-guzzling paddy cultivation by promoting the direct seeded rice (DSR) technique attracted a good response from farmers despite seven districts of the state failing to achieve the given target. As per the latest figures of the state agriculture department, over 22,685 farmers of the state have registered their 1.08 lakh acres for the direct seeded rice scheme.
