15 Indians recruited in Russian Army being repatriated, 4 hail from Punjab: RS member Sahney

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Monday said that the Russian army has released 15 Indian youths, who will be repatriated to India soon. In a statement here, Sahney said that four of these young men belong to Punjab and are likely to arrive in Delhi late on Monday night. “I have been taking up this issue with the Indian Embassy in Russia and also with the Russian Embassy in New Delhi since March 2024,” he said. Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney informed that of the 15 youths released, four men belong to Punjab. (HT File)

Sahney thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for escalating this issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his recent visit to Moscow. The Rajya Sabha member further stated that out of the total 91 Indian youth, who were recruited in the Russian army, eight died, and 15 are being repatriated now. “The contracts of the remaining youth are being invalidated. I am hopeful of their return very soon,” he said, adding his office is in constant touch with these stranded youths and their families back home. During his visit to Russia in July this year, Modi raised the issue of Indians recruited into the Russian army and sent to the frontlines of the war in Ukraine with Putin during their private meeting at the Russian leader’s country home and secured a promise that all such persons would be sent back speedily.