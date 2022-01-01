15 to 18 year olds in Panchkula, Chandigarh can book vaccine slots from today

After Chandigarh, Panchkula is all set to vaccinate children in the age group of 15-18, starting January 3.

In both cities, registration on Co-Win portal can be done from January 1. There are about 72,000 eligible children in this age group in Chandigarh and 40,000 in Panchkula.

Covaxin will be used for this age group. In both cities, separate vaccination centres have been set aside for children.

There will 15 centres in Panchkula, and a list of these will be made available on the Co-Win portal.

Dr Meenu Sasan, district immunisation officer, said: “Aadhar card is mandatory for children, also they must follow Covid norms. Registration will start from January 1. At all 15 sites (which can further be increased, if needed), walk-in facility will also be available.”

In Chandigarh, six centres have been designated. As per the authorities, preference will be given to those with online registrations and walk-in registrations will be allowed subject to availability of slots. The six centres in Chandigarh are: PGIMER, Sector 12 ; GMCH-32, GMSH-16, civil hospitals in Manimajra, Sector 22 and Sector 45.

Special vaccination centres will also be set in three schools – Government Senior Secondary School, Dhanas, and Government Model High School, RC-II, Maloya and Manimajra, where walk-in-registrationwill be allowed.

For girls, another special vaccination centre will be set up at Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 20-B, Chandigarh.