15% vehicles registered in Chandigarh without insurance: MoRTH

Nearly 15% of vehicles registered in Chandigarh are running without valid insurance, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) revealed in the Lok Sabha in response to an unstarred question. As per a rough estimate, there are 14.27 lakh registered vehicles in the city, a number that exceeds the city’s human population. Out of this, 2.19 lakh aren’t insured but registered on Vahan portal as active, the Ministry revealed. (HT File)

This becomes a problem in the event of accidents, officials said while explaining that it leaves both the mishap victims and the vehicle owners vulnerable. They added that in the absence of a third-party cover, the compensation may be delayed and individuals involved in road mishaps may end up shouldering the financial burden.

Sources in the Chandigarh administration said the figures highlight the need for stricter enforcement drives and awareness campaigns to ensure compliance with insurance norms. The administration is expected to step up coordination with the traffic police and transport department to identify uninsured vehicles and take action against violators.

The MoRTH also informed the Parliament that a large proportion of uninsured vehicles across the country fall in the two-wheeler category, a trend that is also believed to reflect in Chandigarh.

With thousands of daily commuters entering the city from neighbouring Mohali and Panchkula, traffic volumes swell further, adding to the risk.

In response to rising safety concerns, the Centre has outlined a comprehensive road safety strategy based on four pillars — education, engineering, enforcement and emergency care.

Enforcement has been tightened under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, with higher penalties and expanded use of electronic monitoring on high-risk corridors and busy urban junctions. Emergency care has also been strengthened through schemes such as Rah-Veer, higher compensation for hit-and-run victims and the Cashless Treatment of Road Accident Victims Scheme, 2025.