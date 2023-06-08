CHB small flats: Over 15,000 allottees facing eviction over unpaid dues

As many as 15,273 allottees of CHB small flats are facing eviction over their failure to clear rent dues that have piled up to ₹52.10 crore. Of the total defaulters, at 7,008, the maximum are from Dhanas, followed by 2,018 from Maloya and 1,388 from Mauli Jagran, said Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer, Chandigarh House Board. (HT File)

The Chandigarh House Board (CHB) has uploaded the list of defaulters on its website, directing them to clear all pending dues in the next 10 days to avoid allotment cancellation.

The board had allotted around 16,000 flats under the Small Flats Scheme and around 2,000 flats under the Affordable Rental Housing Complex Scheme. The flats are located in Sectors 49, 56, 38 (West), Dhanas, Industrial Area, Mauli Jagran, Ram Darbar, Maloya (Small Flats) and Maloya (ARHC).

Of the total defaulters, at 7,008, the maximum are from Dhanas, followed by 2,018 from Maloya and 1,388 from Mauli Jagran, said Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer (CEO), CHB.

The CEO added that these flats had been allotted for the occupation of the allottee and their families on monthly licence fee, and these flats cannot be sold/sub-let/transferred/handed over to other persons.

However, through a door-to-door survey in June and July 2022, it was found that some of these flats were occupied by unauthorised persons. “In all such cases, cancellation proceedings have been initiated and during the last four months, 64 flats have already been cancelled,” he said.

The occupants of remaining cancelled flats will be evicted in the next few days and CHB will take over possession of the flats. He said the occupants should not allow other persons to occupy the flats and also ensure timely payment of licence fee.

“In case, any allottee does not want to occupy the flat, they can surrender the flats to CHB and get a refund of the security amount, if any,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON