16 cops dismissed from service so far this year over drug taint : Himachal DGP

Reiterating zero tolerance of police personnel, Himachal Pradesh director general of police Ashok Tiwari on Tuesday said 16 police personnel have been dismissed from service over drug taint. Reiterating zero tolerance of police personnel, Himachal Pradesh director general of police Ashok Tiwari on Tuesday said 16 police personnel have been dismissed from service over drug taint. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

This was stated by Tiwari while speaking to the media during a painting exhibition organized by the police on Tuesday. Reiterating a firm stance regarding the rising cases of drug abuse in Himachal Pradesh and the alleged involvement of drug traffickers within the police department, the DGP said, “Any stain on the ‘khaki’ will not be tolerated at any cost”.

The DGP issued a warning that any form of complicity with drug peddlers would be deemed unacceptable.

The DGP disclosed that, so far this year, 16 police personnel have been dismissed from service. Cases had either been registered against these personnel under the NDPS Act, or credible intelligence had been received indicating that they were providing patronage to drug traffickers. He emphasized that whether the involvement is direct or indirect, the guilty will not be spared.

HP police showcase hidden talent through art exhibition

Aiming to recognize and encourage, the Himachal Pradesh Police on Tuesday organised an art exhibition by its personnel at the iconic Gaiety Theatre, with artworks carrying a strong message against drug abuse.

The exhibition – “Beyond the Uniform,” highlighted artistic talent of police personnel whose paintings depicted the ill-effects of drug addiction and the emotional struggles associated with it.

The exhibition featured a range of artworks, including oil, acrylic and watercolour paintings, many focusing on themes such as Himachali culture, social issues and the dangers of substance abuse. Officials said the department plans to continue such initiatives in the future to promote wellness, creativity and public engagement within the force while strengthening its anti-drug campaign.

Tiwari said the initiative aims to bring out the hidden talents of police personnel beyond their uniform while reinforcing the department’s commitment to fighting the drug menace. “Leadership is not just about solving problems but also about the hidden talent within our force. This is a small effort in that direction,” he said.

Mayor of the Shimla Municipal Corporation, Sanjay Chauhan, lauded the initiative and termed it an important step towards engaging police personnel beyond their routine duties.