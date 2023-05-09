Govt operation to evacuate 16 students from violence-hit Manipur begins

The Haryana government on Monday said necessary arrangements were being made to bring back 16 students of the state who have been pursuing higher studies in government-run technical institutions of violence-hit Manipur.

Indian army soldiers inspect the remains of a house that was set on fire by a mob in the ethnic violence hit area of Senapati district in Manipur. (AFP)

As per information received so far, five students of Haryana are pursuing education in NIT-Manipur, eight in IIIT-Manipur and three students in NSU-Manipur.

In the first batch, at least five students, who hail from Mahendragarh, Jind, Palwal, Sirsa and Rohtak districts, are expected to reach Delhi on Monday night, an official spokesperson said, adding that stranded students are being evacuated as per the availability of flights.

Following inputs that Haryana natives pursuing higher studies were stranded in Manipur, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar took stock of the situation and directed officials to make arrangements to bring them back at the earliest.

The CM has assured all possible cooperation from the state government and apart from these 16 students, if information is received about any other student, they will also be brought back safely.

Officials of the CM’s office are constantly in touch with the concerned officials in Manipur and are taking updates of every situation. The chief secretary of Manipur said all students of Haryana are safe and every facility is being provided to them, said the spokesperson.

