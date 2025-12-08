Search
Mon, Dec 08, 2025
16 traffickers detained under PIT-NDPS Act: HP Police

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Published on: Dec 08, 2025 03:46 am IST

Police said that the step is in line with the zero-tolerance policy announced by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Four traffickers each have been detained in Solan and Dehra, followed by 3 in Baddi, 2 in Nurpur and 1 each in Hamirpur, Mandi and Sirmaur districts.

The Himachal Pradesh Police on Sunday launched a coordinated operation across several districts of the state, taking decisive action against organised drug networks and during the operation, 16 “chitta” traffickers were detained under the PIT-NDPS Act, the police department said.

“Following this coordinated action, the total number of detentions under the PIT-NDPS Act in the state has reached 62. Since the Act came into effect in 2023, 46 major traffickers have already been detained, and illegal assets worth 48 crore have been seized through parallel financial investigations,” police said in a statement.

“The 6th State-Level NCORD meeting, held at Tapovan, Dharamshala, and chaired by CM Sukhu, conducted a thorough review of all anti-chitta campaigns and issued clear directives to transform it into a continuous statewide public movement. Recent statewide raids and premises-market security operations have further intensified enforcement against drug trafficking,” it added.

The Himachal Pradesh Police has also appealed to citizens, especially the youth, to immediately report any information related to “chitta” or drugs to 112 or the nearest police station. The identity of informants will be kept completely confidential.

