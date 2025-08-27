16 trains cancelled, 10 short-terminated in Punjab, J&K

The Northern Railway on Tuesday said the floods led to cancellation of 16 trains and short termination of 10 others in Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir. Among the cancelled trains were Pathankot–Jalandhar City, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra–Yog Nagari Rishikesh, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra–New Delhi, Pathankot–Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan, Jammutavi–Varanasi, Kalka–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra–Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Chennai routes. Floods have covered a vast area in Punjab amid heavy rainfall. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Additionally, services such as Sealdah–Jammu Tawi, Indore–Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan, Chennai–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, New Delhi–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Rajgir–Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan were short-terminated at various stations.

Among the affected routes was Pathankot Cantt–Kandrori section. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra–New Delhi Vande Bharat Express and the Jammu Tawi–Sabarmati Express were diverted via Pathankot–Gurdaspur–Amritsar–Beas–Jalandhar route, bypassing Mukerian, Dasuya and other stations.

Railway officials said restoration work is in full swing but services will remain affected until track conditions are declared safe.