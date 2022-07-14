167 fresh Covid infections push Chandigarh tricity’s active caseload to 865
Tricity’s active caseload shot up to 865 on Wednesday, with 167 people testing positive.
After the daily infections dropped to 69 on Monday, the number had climbed to 181 the very next day and continued to stay over 100 for the second straight day on Wednesday.
At 72, Chandigarh led tricity’s daily case count, followed by Mohali with 62 and Panchkula with 33.
The fresh infections pushed the active cases from 821 to 865 over the past 24 hours.
The number of positive patients in Chandigarh reached 408, ahead of 317 in Mohali and 140 in Panchkula.
Chandigarh’s fresh cases were reported from Sectors 3, 4, 8, 13, 15, 18, 19, 21, 23, 24, 25, 26, 30, 32, 33, 34, 35, 37, 38, 40, 41, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 50, 56 and 38 (West), Behlana, Dhanas, Kaimbwala, Kishangarh, Maloya and Palsora.
In Mohali, 29 cases were detected in various parts of Mohali city, 17 in Kharar and 16 in Dera Bassi.
-
Pre-emptive, not reactive: Experts laud Grap policy shift
Environmental experts on Wednesday welcomed the revised graded response action plan (Grap) announced by the Commission for Air Quality Management, and said by going for pre-emptive action based on the air quality index projections the measures are expected to bring down peak-level pollution in Delhi-NCR.
-
1.8 kg gold bar found under passenger seat on Dubai flight at Chandigarh airport
Customs officials found 1.8 kg gold concealed under a passenger seat on the Dubai flight that landed at the Chandigarh International Airport on Wednesday evening. Estimated to be worth ₹92 lakh, the gold, forged in the form of a U-shaped bar, was concealed in a black plastic shell and affixed under a passenger seat using a Velcro strap. Vrindaba Gohil, commissioner of customs, Ludhiana, said the gold, weighing 1.80 kg, was 99.49% pure.
-
Chandigarh MC’s C&D plant now also producing recycled bricks
Far making paver blocks out of recycled concrete aggregate, municipal corporation's construction and demolition (C&D) waste recycling plant in Industrial Area, Phase 1, has also started producing bricks. MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said the automatic block-making machine at the plant had a provision to cast bricks, sized 9” x 4½” x 3”, using recycled construction waste.
-
Chandigarh: Mild power tariff hike for domestic users after 4 years
City's domestic power consumers will have to pay marginally higher than last year with the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission increasing the tariff for the 0-150 units slab by ₹0.25. In the commercial consumer category (high tension), the tariff has been decreased from existing ₹4.70 to ₹4.50. Similarly, for the bulk supply category, the tariff stands decreased from ₹4.40 to ₹4.20. The last increase in the domestic and commercial electricity tariff in Chandigarh was in 2018-2019.
-
Sippy Sidhu murder: CBI court rejects Kalyani’s bail plea
Observing that the investigation is at a crucial stage and there is every apprehension of her pressurising the witnesses, a special CBI court on Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, alias Sippy Sidhu. After over six years, Kalyani, 36, daughter of a judge at the Himachal Pradesh high court, justice Sabina, was arrested on June 15.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics