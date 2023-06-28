16-year-old cyclist killed in Chandigarh hit-and-run

In a hit-and-run case, a 16-year-old cyclist was killed after being hit by a rashly driven car near Colony Number 4 light point, Industrial Area, Chandigarh, around 8:30 pm on Tuesday. In a hit-and-run case, a 16-year-old cyclist was killed after being hit by a rashly driven car near Colony Number 4 light point, Industrial Area, Chandigarh, around 8:30 pm on Tuesday. (HT File)

The deceased has been identified as Vishal of Hallomajra. As per the police, Vishal, along with his neighbour, was riding near the divider when a speeding car rammed into his cycle.

“The car driver could not see the cycle due to low visibility. Following the collision, both cycle occupants fell and suffered multiple injuries. Vishal suffered fatal injuries in the head,” said a cop.

The victims were rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector-32, where Vishal was declared brought dead while his friend is under treatment for his fractured leg.

Police have booked an unidentified car driver at Industrial Area police station.