Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 19-year-old held for sodomising speech-impaired teen in Chandigarh

19-year-old held for sodomising speech-impaired teen in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 05, 2023 02:36 AM IST

The teenager's elder brother told the Chandigarh Police that his brother had gone for a walk in the nearby park around 8 pm on Wednesday; as per routine, he would usually return home by 9 pm, but that day, he came back crying around 10 pm

A 16-year-old speech-impaired boy was kidnapped, assaulted and sodomised by two neighbours in the forest area of Hallomajra on Wednesday.

The accused dragged the teenager to a secluded forest near Agarwal Nursing Home and sodomised him, before fleeing. (HT)
Police arrested one of the accused, identified as Vansh, 19, on Friday, while his accomplice remains at large.

The teenager’s elder brother told the police that his brother had gone for a walk in the nearby park around 8 pm on Wednesday. As per routine, he would usually return home by 9 pm, but that day, he came back crying around 10 pm. Through sign language, he revealed that two boys tried to abduct him at the park and when he resisted, they assaulted him.

They dragged him to a secluded forest near Agarwal Nursing Home and sodomised him, before fleeing.

A case under Sections 377 (unnatural offences), 323 (assault), 506 (criminal intimidation), 363 (kidnapping) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered at the Sector 31 police station. Vansh was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.

