1.73 lakh stolen from Sindhi Sweets at Sector 17, Chandigarh

Thieves struck at Sindhi Sweets, Sector 17-C, and decamped with ₹1.73 lakh on Saturday night. A thief targeted Sindhi Sweets, Sector 17-C, Chandigarh, and decamped with ₹ 1.73 lakh on Saturday night. (HT Photo)

The theft came to light when Deepak Kaushik, general manager operator of Sindhi Sweets, arrived at the office at 10 am on Sunday morning. Kaushik, a resident of Phase 11, Mohali, reported that he found the cash lockers on the ground floor, first floor, and second floor broken into. A photocopy of his Aadhaar card was also stolen.

According to Kaushik, the thief entered the building at around 2 am through the first floor after climbing a pole pillar located behind the shop and accessing the kitchen door, which was left open.

The entire episode was caught closed-circuit television cameras installed at the shop.

The incident was reported to the Sector 17 Police Station by Kaushik. A case has been registered under Section 305 (theft in a dwelling house, or means of transportation or place of worship, etc) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the unknown person.

The police are investigating the case to identify and apprehend the suspect.