173.5-lakh tonne paddy procured in state: Kataruchak

The Punjab food and civil supplies minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Tuesday announced the end of paddy procurement season in the state, calling it successful even though there were challenges. He said that the state government has procured 173.50 lakh tonnes of paddy out of the 173.66 lakh tonnes that arrived in the mandis this season. Lal Chand Kataruchak appreciated the hard work of the officers and employees of the department of food and civil supplies at the head office and district level to ensure the success of the season. (HT File)

Talking to reporters after chairing a meeting with district food and civil supplies officers here today, the minister said that ₹39,000 crore has already been deposited in the accounts of farmers and the milling process has already started in Pathankot, Mohali and Ropar districts.

On the issue of storage space, the minister further said that the state government has strongly taken up the matter with the Central government and said that the centre should help Punjab in making more storage space available. He further informed that at present 15 lakh metric tonnes of rice is being sent out of the state every month.

The minister also informed that e-KYC survey is currently underway with regard to verification of ration cards. He said that out of the total 1.57 crore beneficiaries, the e-KYC process of verification of 1.06 crore beneficiaries has been completed and the remaining beneficiaries have also been asked to complete e-KYC process so that no genuine and needy beneficiary is deprived of the benefits of taking 5 kg of wheat per person per month.

Kataruchak exhorted the officers of the department to learn from the success and experiences of the current season and perform even better in the next.