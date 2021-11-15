174 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Sunday reported 174 fresh Covid-19 cases and two deaths, an official health bulletin said.

Of the total cases, 150 cases were reported in the Kashmir valley while the Jammu division saw 24 infections. Two persons succumbed to the virus in the valley.

Kashmir reported 68 cases in the summer capital Srinagar, 29 and 21 cases in northern districts of Baramulla and Kupwara. The rest of 17 districts saw either single digit or zero case.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 646, followed by Baramulla and Budgam districts at 254 and 132. The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 107 with active positive cases reaching 1,515.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 41,470 vaccine doses were administered, taking the overall jabs administered in the UT to 1.579 crore.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,28,215 with a recovery rate of 98.21%. Since the pandemic outbreak, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,34,180 and the death toll 4,450.

The officials said that 53,364 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,147 fatalities followed by Srinagar at 856.

Covid tracker

Total cases: 3,34,180

Total recovered patients: 3,28,215

Total deaths: 4,450

Active cases: 1,515