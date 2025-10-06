178th Founder’s day celebrations: 3-day extravaganza at Lawrence School ends with grand ceremony

The Lawrence School, Sanawar, wrapped up its 178th Founders’ Day celebrations on Sunday with a reunion of memories, reflections and spirited nostalgia for the school’s alumni. Alumni of The Lawrence School, Sanawar, during the final day of 178th Founder’s Day celebrations on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The day concluded with students, alumni and distinguished guests gathered on the historic hill campus for the trooping of the school flag parade, prize distribution and inspiring speeches that connected the school’s rich heritage with India’s future.

Lieutenant General Tejinder Singh Shergill (Retd), PVSM, a member of the 1958 batch, was awarded the OSS Lifetime Achievement Award 2025. He recalled the dynamic changes at Sanawar from the pre-Independence era to the late 20th century. “We were grateful for staff who remained committed throughout, treating every batch with the same respect as the one before,” he said, reflecting on the values instilled by headmasters E G Carter and Major R Som Dutt, as well as the hospital’s nurse Paige, who taught him the importance of discipline, even in something as simple as clean sheets and red blankets. He observed, “Sure there have been cosmetic changes, but the heart of the school remains the same.”

Sanjay Bhagat, from the 1975 batch, reminisced about his multiple school nicknames, from “packet” to “mars”, the strict Code of Honour and the disciplined routines that defined life at Sanawar. “Back then, spines were more erect,” he said with a chuckle, contrasting past physical training with today’s slightly more relaxed approach.

Vinod Sultanpuri, a member of the 2000 batch and now Kasauli MLA, reflected on both continuity and change. “Traditions have been carried forward, while new systems have been embraced,” he said, smiling at memories of early athletic days when his milk and bread, with a pinch of salt diet, barely sufficed. “Sanawar taught me how to survive the worst. Even when I lost two elections, I learned to regroup, work harder and never give in,” he added, echoing the enduring spirit of the school.

Headmaster Himmat Singh Dhillon, in his address, reflected on the school’s accomplishments across academics, sports, and co-curricular arenas, while acknowledging the dedication of the teaching staff. “We still have miles to go, on so many spheres,” he remarked, emphasising the school’s ongoing journey of growth and excellence.

Speaking about the school’s history, Dhillon shared his recent interaction with Henry Cosmo Lawrence, heir of founder Sir Henry Lawrence. Though he has never visited Sanawar, Cosmo Lawrence has promised to come to the campus soon, reinforcing the link between the school’s past and present.

Chief guest Amitabh Kant encouraged students to embrace technology and approach challenges with determination. Recounting his early posting in Kerala, Kant explained how that experience taught him resilience and led to the creation of the globally acclaimed “God’s Own Country” tourism campaign.

Emphasising that technology can amplify reach but cannot replace integrity, judgment and hard work, Kant urged students to seize the opportunities of the modern era.

The ceremony also featured an alumni parade and the presentation of awards to distinguished alumni. Along with Lt Gen Shergill, Admiral Vishnu Bhagwat also received the OSS Lifetime Achievement Award 2025. Brig TPS Chowdhury, AVSM, Lalit Varma, Vivek Mehra and Manavendra Singh Pathania were conferred the distinguished Old Sanawarian Award 2025.

Brig Adarsh Butail, the new president of the Old Sanawarian Society and an alumnus of the 1987 batch, concluded, “Our goal is to build a fraternity that keeps alumni connected and helps them flourish long after they leave these gates. We are dedicated to building a community that will mentor the upcoming graduates to lead their lives in the best way possible.”

Alumni collectively emphasized that while the campus has evolved-with better food, modern facilities and a more global outlook-the essence of Sanawar remains timeless: discipline, resilience, camaraderie, and a relentless drive to “never give in.”