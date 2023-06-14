Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / NEET 2023 results: With AIR 282, Bhanu tops Chandigarh state

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 14, 2023 03:39 AM IST

The state topper list was released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) after declaration of the NEET 2023 results on Tuesday

Bhanu Arora was announced as the Chandigarh state topper in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG exam with an all India rank (AIR) of 282.

Bhanu is a student of Sri Guru Harkrishan Model School, Sector 38, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)
The 17-year-old Mohali resident is a student of Sri Guru Harkrishan Model School, Sector 38, Chandigarh. His father, Dr Pankaj Arora, is an ENT specialist and his mother Dr Mini Arora works at the Chandigarh Hospice, Sector 43.

Arora said he was fond of playing cricket and used to study daily to avoid backlogs. He scored 96.4% in his Class 12 board exams.

In 2022, Yagyam Sethi had secured AIR 59 and was declared the Chandigarh state topper. The tricity topper Arpit Nrang of Zirakpur had secured AIR 7.

national testing agency
