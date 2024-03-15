17-year-old boy found murdered at Chandigarh park

Police launched a murder probe after a 17-year-old boy was found dead in a park near Laxmi Narayan temple in Sector 44 in the wee hours of Thursday. The victim was identified as Jetinder Singh, a resident of Burail, Sector 45, Chandigarh. (iStock)

The murder came to light when morning walkers spotted the body around 7 am and promptly alerted the police. Investigators said the victim appeared to have been strangled to death, as the victim’s neck bore a deep injury mark.

The deceased is survived by his father who works as a mason, while his brother is a painter.

According to police, initial investigation revealed that Singh did not come home on Wednesday night as it was his routine to roam about with his friends all night. Police also pointed that he was a drug addict.

Inspector Baldev Kumar, SHO, Sector 34 police station, said a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was and a multi-angle investigation was underway.