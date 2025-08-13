17-year-old shoots father dead in Dharamshala, apprehended

Police on Tuesday apprehended a 17-year-old for allegedly killing his father using a single-barrel gun. A case of murder has been registered, the police said. (File)

The 45-year-old victim was a resident of Tariyala under Dharamshala tehsil. The accused was apprehended from Punjab’s Gurdaspur, said police.

As per police, the incident occurred on Monday, adding that they received information at around 5 pm, following which a team rushed to the spot.

Police officials said that the preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased sustained fatal head injuries and was found lying in a pool of blood inside one of the rooms of house. A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team also attended the spot and collected evidence. Police also recorded the statements from the complainant and family members.

“Probe indicates that on the day of the incident, the deceased and his son had a heated argument over a domestic matter. During afternoon, after returning from a local bath, the victim was allegedly shot on the head by his son with deceased’s single-barrel gun,” officials said.

Following the incident, the accused reportedly cleaned the blood-stained verandah, collected cash, valuables, clothes and fled towards Gurdaspur in Punjab on a motorcycle.

The police team traced and detained the juvenile in Gurdaspur. Kangra superintendent of police Ashok Ratan said that the search for the boy began immediately after the incident was reported on Monday evening, with the Punjab Police extending full cooperation in tracing and apprehending him.

One Single Barrel Gun used in commission of offence along with blood stained clothes, blood stained fired pellets, other vital evidence has been seized from the spot. “The investigation is underway in the incident,” a police official said.

A case of murder has been registered, they said.

The post-mortem examination was conducted at Tanda Medical College, after which the body was handed over to the family for last rites.