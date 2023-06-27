8.49-crore robbery: Court sends 18 accused to judicial custody

The court ordered to send all 18 accused arrested by the police in connection with ₹8.49 crore robbery to jail on judicial remand on Monday. While 12 accused were directly involved in the robbery, six accused were arrested for stealing robbed money from the car of the accused. The police are now focusing on the officials of CMS, a case management company, to verify the amount robbed. The court ordered to send all 18 accused arrested by the police in connection with ₹ 8.49 crore robbery to jail on judicial remand on Monday. While 12 accused were directly involved in the robbery, six accused were arrested for stealing robbed money from the car of the accused. (HT FILE)

The police in the court stated that a total of ₹7.14 crore robbed money has been recovered so far from the accused, while ₹1.35 crore cash is yet to be recovered.

The police had arrested a total of 12 accused – including Manjinder Singh Mani, an employee of CMS, Mandeep Kaur alias Mona, her husband Jaswinder Singh, Mandeep Singh Vicky, Harwinder Singh alias Lambu, Paramjit Singh Pamma, Harpreet Singh, Narinder Singh Happy, Arun Kumar coach, Aditya alias Nanni, Gurpreet Singh Gopa, Gulshan alias Gaurav.

The police had arrested Neeraj, Mandeep Kumar Babbu, Prince, Abhi Singla, Pawan Kumar and Damanpreet for robbing cash from the car of the robbers.

The accused had robbed ₹8.49 crore from the company office on June 10 after holding captive the company employees.

Sub-Inspector Amarinder Singh, SHO at Sarabha Nagar police station, said that the police have produced all accused before the court on Monday. The court ordered them to send the accused to jail on judicial remand.

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that a total of ₹7.14 crore have been recovered, while the CMS officials had claimed that a total ₹8.49 crore was robbed. A SIT has been formed to know the exact amount. The SIT is questioning the CMS officials, as the police suspected that the company officials had lied about the amount.