18 months on, I K Gujral Technical University without regular V-C

18 months on, I K Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) remains headless as the Punjab government has failed to appoint a regular vice-chancellor (V-C) till date. For the past three months, the university has not had any officiating vice-chancellor . (File Photo)

Former vice-chancellor Professor Ajay Kumar Sharma’s tenure ended in August 2021. Moreover, in all these months, the university was temporarily headed by five different IAS officers, who remained posted as secretary technical education, as officiating vice-chancellor of the technical varsity, which was setup in 1997.

Moreover, for the past three months, the university has not had any officiating vice-chancellor either after Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit, who happens to be varsity chancellor, objected to the appointment of secretary technical education as officiating V-C.

Infact, the governor had instructed state government to appoint the senior most dean or professor as officiating V-C till appointment of regular vice-chancellor. One of the officials said following the governor’s orders, there is conflict of interest in the varsity administration as no seniority has been fixed to identify senior most dean or professor, who could be given officiating charge.

“As per norms in other public varsities, dean (academics) post is considered to be highest in seniority after vice-chancellor. However, in IKGPTU, the post of dean is on rotational basis for three years, therefore there is tussle over seniority,” an official said.

In this scenario, three committees—financial, administrative and academic—were constituted as a stop gap arrangement to run varsity’s operations in a streamline manner.

During the previous government, when Captain Amarinder Singh was chief minister, the name of Prof Siby John, senior professor of Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh, was almost finalised but the process was set aside in October 2021.

Meanwhile, after coming to power, ruling AAP government advertised the post for selection of vice-chancellor on August 18, 2022, but the process was again cancelled over objections of the selection committee.

On December 16 last year, the government again issued advertisement pertaining to it and the process is underway. Additional chief secretary (Technical Education) Seema Jain could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

Meanwhile, director Technical Education DPS Kharbanda said a selection committee under Punjab chief secretary has already been constituted for selection of vice-chancellor. “It will take time as selection process is still on,” he said.

