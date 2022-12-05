18,000 students recite ‘shlokas’ as International Gita Mahotsav ends

The week-long International Gita Mahotsav-2022 concluded here on Sunday with 18,000 schoolchildren from different schools of Kurukshetra district participating in Vashvik Gita Path (global Gita recitation) and jointly chanting the shlokas of Bhagvad Gita.

At the same time, more than 75,000 students of government and private schools from across the districts and government officials at the district-level programmes also joined them virtually. Meanwhile, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced a holiday on December 5 for all schools in Kurukshetra district and for the children participating in the Vaishki Gita recitation.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, the chief minister said Lord Krishna gave sermons about the importance of ‘karma’ in Bhagavad Gita that are still relevant in the present era.

He said this holy book has also taught the essence of living life with peace and harmony. He said that efforts are being made to preach the teachings of Bhagavad Gita to the entire world through the International Gita Mahotsav.

Later, the chief minister launched the Tirth Mitra Portal at the 48 Kos Tirth Sammelan organised during the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav.

“Whether it is a village or a city, where pilgrimages are established, a committee of local people should be formed and a plan for the development of pilgrimages should also be prepared,” the CM said. He said that in 2017-18, an amount of ₹36 crore was announced for the execution of 27 works in these areas. Besides, so far, an amount of ₹23 crore has been spent on development.

“Out of 27 works, 15 have been completed, work on six is still going on, and work on six is yet to be done. The government has planned to work on 80 pilgrimages. Along with this, ₹10 crore has been announced for the development of Pehowa Tirth,” he added.

The CM took feedback from the officials of the tourism department about the Mahabharata theme and other projects being built in Jyotisar Tirtha and directed them to expedite it.

He said that from next year the duration of the International Gita Mahotsav will be of eight days instead of six days. He also suggested that all pilgrimage centres should be given one stall each in the mahotsav so that they can display the information and story related to their pilgrimages through these stalls.

On this occasion, counsellor (cultural), Nepal, Yadu Nath Paudel paid obeisance in Kurukshetra and he read the message sent by Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba to the chief minister regarding the mahotsav. He said the knowledge of the Gita should reach the masses, adding that Nepal and India have unbreakable relations.