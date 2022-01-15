1,834 positive, Chandigarh sets new 24-hour record for third straight day

The daily Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh hit a new record for the third consecutive day, as 1,834 people tested positive on Friday.

While the city’s highest single-day tally in the pandemic’s second wave was 895 on May 9, 2021, it surpassed that record on January 10 with 967 cases.

A day later, the case count dropped to 801, but ever since, the city has been witnessing new highs daily, including 1,114 cases on January 12 and 1,338 on January 13.

In more worries, the city also recorded two Covid-related deaths on Friday.

Among them was a 44-year-old man, who was brought dead at GMSH, Sector 16, and later found positive for the virus. The man was a chronic alcoholic, and suffering from diabetes mellitus and kidney disease. He was not vaccinated against Covid.

The second fatality was a 50-year-old woman from Sector 32. She also tested positive after being brought dead at GMCH, Sector 32. Though she was fully vaccinated, she was a hypertension patient.

Mohali’s positivity’s rate shoots up to 36%

With 1,215 fresh Covid cases on Friday, Mohali district’s positivity rate soared to 36%, highest since the infections started climbing in December.

The daily tally was also only second to the district’s record-high of 1,382, reported on May 10 last year.

Chandigarh’s positivity rate also climbed to 25.2% from 20.8% a day ago. However, the figure dropped from 27% to 17.5% in Panchkula, a relief for the district that had recorded a 30% positivity rate on January 12.

This was aided by the 441 infections reported on Friday, lower than 701 the day before and its all-time high of 734 on Wednesday.

Tricity’s daily tally crosses 3,000 mark

Despite lower cases in Panchkula, higher infections in Chandigarh and Mohali pushed tricity’s daily case tally to 3,490, highest so far.

With 2,822 cases on Wednesday and 2,956 on Thursday, the daily figure stayed above the second wave’s peak of 2,612 for the third day in a row.

With this, tricity’s active caseload also climbed from 13,324 to 15,662 in the past 24 hours.

Chandigarh alone has 7,257 infected patients, followed by Mohali with 5,811 and Panchkula 2,594. At the beginning of the month, only 457 people had the virus in the tricity.

Since the pandemic broke out, as many as 74,475 people have contracted the virus in Chandigarh. Among them, 66,132 have recovered, but 1,086 have died, highest in the tricity.

In Mohali, the caseload of 76,197 comprises 69,307 recoveries and 1,079 deaths.

Panchkula has recorded 35,327 cases till date. While 32,351 have beaten the virus, 382 have succumbed to it.

45% oxygen beds occupied in Chandigarh

With the rising cases, the number of beds occupied by Covid patients in government and private hospitals of Chandigarh is also increasing.

On Friday, 303 of the 672 oxygen beds, 29 of the 159 ventilator beds and three of the 15 ICU beds were occupied by patients from Chandigarh and other states.