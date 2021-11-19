Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 18-kg poppy straw found on train at Ludhiana railway station
18-kg poppy straw found on train at Ludhiana railway station

The driver of the train, on noticing the unattended iron trunk, alerted the police who found poppy husk in it at the Ludhiana railway station
So far, the railway police in Ludhiana has confiscated around 135-kg poppy straw this year. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 02:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Around 18-kg poppy straw was found in an unattended trunk on the Dadar Express, which runs from Mumbai to Amritsar, at the Ludhiana railway station on Wednesday.

The trunk with the contraband was placed near the coach of the driver and guard.

The driver, on noticing the unattended iron trunk, alerted assistant sub-inspector Ranjot Singh of the Government Railway Police, after which its contents were checked at the Ludhiana railway station.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act. So far, the GRP has confiscated around 135-kg poppy straw this year.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 19, 2021
