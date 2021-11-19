18-kg poppy straw found on train at Ludhiana railway station

Around 18-kg poppy straw was found in an unattended trunk on the Dadar Express, which runs from Mumbai to Amritsar, at the Ludhiana railway station on Wednesday.

The trunk with the contraband was placed near the coach of the driver and guard.

The driver, on noticing the unattended iron trunk, alerted assistant sub-inspector Ranjot Singh of the Government Railway Police, after which its contents were checked at the Ludhiana railway station.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act. So far, the GRP has confiscated around 135-kg poppy straw this year.