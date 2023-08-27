News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Youth held for stealing cash, jewellery from neighbour’s locked house in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 27, 2023 02:48 AM IST

According to police, the accused saw his neighbours keeping the house keys in the shoe rack outside the house in Maloya, Chandigarh

Police on Friday arrested an 18-year-old youth for stealing jewellery and 15,000 cash from his neighbour’s locked house in Maloya.

The accused was identified as Vijay of Small Flats Maloya, Chandigarh. (Getty Images)

The accused was identified as Vijay of Small Flats Maloya. According to police, the accused saw his neighbours keeping the house keys in the shoe rack outside the house.

Kuldeep, in his complaint, had stated that he, along with his wife, had gone to his native village. He returned on August 21 and found his house ransacked. “Lock of one almirah was broken and jewellery, including a gold mangal sutra, pendant, earrings, two rings, two nose pins, a 100-gm silver anklet, besides 15,000 cash, were missing,” Kuldeep told police. A case under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused.

