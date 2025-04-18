Menu Explore
18-year-old stabbed to death in Hisar

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Apr 18, 2025 09:22 AM IST

According to police, he was first stabbed multiple times with a knife by the accused who later fired shots at his head.

An 18-year-old youth was murdered by a group of assailants on Wednesday night near the old Sabzi Mandi area in Hisar, police said.

The victim has been identified as Akash alias Bachchi, a resident of Bihar and staying at Mehta Nagar, Hisar. (HT File)
The victim has been identified as Akash alias Bachchi, a resident of Bihar and staying at Mehta Nagar, Hisar. (HT File)

The victim has been identified as Akash alias Bachchi, a resident of Bihar and staying at Mehta Nagar, Hisar. According to police, he was first stabbed multiple times with a knife by the accused who later fired shots at his head.

The violence is believed to be the result of an ongoing rivalry.

As per officials, one of the accused Raman, sustained bullet injuries during the incident and he is currently undergoing treatment.

The deceased Akash was out on bail for the past eight months in connection with a previous assault case.

“Preliminary investigations ascertained that the altercation on Wednesday was part of a feud between Akash and members of the rival group, including Raman, a resident of Indira Colony. Both the sides fired shots at each other,” said Hisar police spokesperson Vikas Kumar.

Sheela Devi, mother of the deceased, said that her son Akash left home on a motorcycle with a friend but never returned.

“Around 4 am Thursday morning, I received a call from someone that they have seen my son’s body. He had multiple stabs and gun wounds. A knife was lying near his body,” she told the police.

She alleged that Raman and his associates Jeetu, Karan, Mukki, and Dinesh killed her son. She has demanded strict action from the police.

Police have registered a case of murder against Raman, Jeetu, Karan, Mukki, and Dinesh and started a probe against them. Police have launched a manhunt to arrest them.

