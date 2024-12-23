18-yr-old held for assault with sword in Chandigarh

Police have arrested an 18-year-old Vivek, alias Vicky, in connection with a brutal assault case. During the investigation, Vivek was apprehended and taken into police custody for a day. The cops also recovered a sword used in the crime from his possession. (iStock)

The case pertains to a violent incident on the night of October 16 in Ramdarbar. According to the complaint filed by Nisha, a resident of Industrial Area Phase-2, she and her uncle Naresh Kumar were standing outside their house at around 10.30 pm when two individuals on a Honda Activa scooter approached them. The duo began abusing Naresh and when he objected, they attacked him. Naresh attempted to flee but a group of men, including Deepak, alias Discovery; Vivek, and others, intercepted him. Armed with sword, iron rods and sticks, the group assaulted him, causing severe head injuries.

Police confirmed that Vivek, a resident of Ramdarbar, has studied till 8th grade. He has no prior criminal record, police added.

Following his arrest, Vivek was presented in a court and sent to judicial custody on Sunday.