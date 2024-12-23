Menu Explore
18-yr-old held for assault with sword in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 23, 2024 08:38 AM IST

Police confirmed that Vivek, a resident of Ramdarbar, has studied till 8th grade; He has no prior criminal record, police added

Police have arrested an 18-year-old Vivek, alias Vicky, in connection with a brutal assault case.

During the investigation, Vivek was apprehended and taken into police custody for a day. The cops also recovered a sword used in the crime from his possession. (iStock)
During the investigation, Vivek was apprehended and taken into police custody for a day. The cops also recovered a sword used in the crime from his possession. (iStock)

The case pertains to a violent incident on the night of October 16 in Ramdarbar. According to the complaint filed by Nisha, a resident of Industrial Area Phase-2, she and her uncle Naresh Kumar were standing outside their house at around 10.30 pm when two individuals on a Honda Activa scooter approached them. The duo began abusing Naresh and when he objected, they attacked him. Naresh attempted to flee but a group of men, including Deepak, alias Discovery; Vivek, and others, intercepted him. Armed with sword, iron rods and sticks, the group assaulted him, causing severe head injuries.

During the investigation, Vivek was apprehended and taken into police custody for a day. The cops also recovered a sword used in the crime from his possession.

Police confirmed that Vivek, a resident of Ramdarbar, has studied till 8th grade. He has no prior criminal record, police added.

Following his arrest, Vivek was presented in a court and sent to judicial custody on Sunday.

