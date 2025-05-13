Jhajjar police arrested an 18-year-old youth for allegedly strangling his married woman friend and throwing her body near a pond at Ruriawas village in the district on May 4. The accused Manjeet Kumar, who turned 18 years of age last month hails from Bahu village in Jhajjar and the deceased Rekha was married in the same village. 18-yr-old held for killing woman friend in Jhajjar

Salahawas police -station house officer Harish Kumar said that the accused was absconding after the murder. He confessed to his crime telling the police that after an altercation broke out between him and Rekha on May 4 when he went to drop her at Jharli power plant.

“The woman’s body was spotted by a resident of Ruriawas village on May 4 and he informed the police. We circulated a picture of the woman’s body in the official groups for identification and then her in-laws identified the body. The woman’s brother-in-law suspected Manjeet of the murder, and the case was solved with the phone call details of the accused and victim,” the SHO added.

According to police officials, the woman’s husband was an alcoholic, and she came in contact with Manjeet two years ago.

“On May 4, the accused Manjeet saw a chat on Rekha’s phone, and he asked her to call that person, but she refused. Then, angered Manjeet broke her phone and slapped her. The accused strangled the woman with her dupatta and threw the body near a pond before fleeing to Rajasthan,” the officials added.