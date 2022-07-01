1955 police action at Golden Temple to be marked annually, says SGPC

The anniversary of the 1955 police action at Golden Temple will be marked every year on July 4 at Manji Sahib Diwan Hall, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has decided.

The action, carried out by the police of united Punjab on the intervening night of July 3 and 4, 1955, is considered to be the first security forces’ action on the shrine in free India, while Operation Bluestar is deemed to be the second.

The 1955 action was launched to contain the activists of Shiromani Akali Dal during the Punjabi Suba Movement.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said, “It was the first big atrocity on the Sikh community by the Indian government. In the attack, the police force, under the leadership of the then DIG Ashwani Kumar Sharma, entered the shrine complex wearing shoes. The force also opened fire at the parkarma of Sri Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple)”.

“The Sikh community will never forget this attack. To create awareness among the young generation, the SGPC has decided to mark this anniversary annually. Akhand Path (uninterrupted recitation of Guru Granth Sahib) will commence on July 2 and conclude on July 4 after which a congregation will be held and prominent panthic personalities will address the sangat,” he added.