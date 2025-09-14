1965 Indo-Pak war diamond jubilee: Returning Haji Pir Pass was peace-driven decision: Lt Gen Katiyar

Marking the 60th anniversary of the 1965 Indo-Pak war, the army’s Western Command chief Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar described the return of the strategically important Haji Pir Pass — located in the Pir Panjal Range — to Pakistan as a “tough but peace-oriented decision” taken under the Tashkent Agreement. Indian Army’s Weapon and Equipment Exhibition at Sector 17 Chandigarh on Saturday. (Sant Arora Hindustan Times)

Addressing mediapersons at a special press conference organised to commemorate the diamond jubilee of the conflict, Lt Gen Katiyar acknowledged that while the Indian Army had captured the Haji Pir Pass with great effort, its return in 1966 was seen as a gesture to de-escalate tensions and restore peace in the region.

“India does not want war. We have always strived for peace. Sometimes such decisions are necessary in the interest of long-term stability,” he said.

“It was a tough call,” he added, referring to criticism that the pass has since been used as a key infiltration route by militants entering Jammu and Kashmir.

Reflecting on the 1965 conflict, Lt Gen Katiyar said that India has always demonstrated its will to act decisively, including across the border when necessary.

“We struck inside Pakistani territory in 1965, and we continue to do so today, as seen during Operation Sindoor,” he said, adding: “Our forces are fully capable and prepared to neutralise threats at their source.”

He noted that while the nature of warfare has changed significantly in the last 60 years, India’s commitment to defending its sovereignty remains steadfast.

“Technology has transformed the battlefield. The way we fight wars today is completely different and we must embrace this evolution. Technology is both the present and the future,” he said.

Lt Gen Katiyar also pointed to one of the most significant takeaways from the war: The need for greater synergy among the army, navy and air force.

“Jointness among the services is critical. That was a major lesson from 1965 and continues to guide our operations today,” he said, adding that during the 1965 war, India held a significant tactical advantage.

“India had captured territory five times greater than what Pakistan managed. It was a defining moment in our military history,” he said.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, the army organised a public exhibition of weapons and equipment on September 12 and 13 at Tiranga Urban Park, Sector 17, Chandigarh.

The display included both historic military assets and modern ‘Made in India’ systems, many of which are being exhibited for the first time.