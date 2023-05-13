Released from Pak jail:198 fishermen repatriated through Attari-Wagah border

As many as 198 fishermen–mostly from Gujarat—crossed over to India via the Attari-Wagah border on Saturday morning. These fishermen were arrested and sent to Malir Jail in Karachi, Pakistan, for allegedly illegally entering in the Pakistan territorial water. The fishermen are part of the 500 Indian prisoners — 499 fishermen and one civilian — who were to be released and repatriated by Pakistan by July 3 this year (HT Photo)

The fishermen are part of the 500 Indian prisoners — 499 fishermen and one civilian — who were to be released and repatriated by Pakistan by July 3 this year. “The Pakistani rangers had started handing over the fishermen to their Indian counterparts after 12 am. All of them had crossed into India at 5 m,” said Punjab Police’s Attari border protocol officer, Arun Pal.

After being repatriated, the fishermen stayed at Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC)-run Guru Tegh Bahadar Sarai in Amritsar. Led by Manjit Singh Bhoma, chairman of Dharam Parchar Wing (Punjab) of the DSGMC, functionaries of the gurdwara body facilitated them here.

Magzi (40) of Gujarat, who spent three years and three months in Pakistan after being caught there, seemed not happy after his release. Magzi has lost his friend Soma Devi during their incarceration in the Pakistan jail.

“I and Soma were trying to catch fish in the open sea when our boat was veered off into the Pakistan waters due to the force of wind. Five more fishermen were in our boat. Our boat was confiscated by Pakistani guards and we were arrested. In jail, Soma Devi had died,” he said.

He further said sometimes the officials in the jail didn’t provide adequate food to them. “Soma was father of three daughters and two sons. Soma used to tell me that he wanted to return home, for he had to marry his daughters,” he added.

According to Magzi, Soma had died on the night of April 28. “I have brought Soma’s cloths, which will be given to his family members. Soma used to tell me if he would die, the cloths should be given to his children,” he added.

Among the 198 fishermen released, there is also a father-son duo. Gujarat’s Jaiwan Jaun (40) and his 19-year-old son Jitesh have returned India after spending around four years in the Pakistani jail. Jaiwan said, “I have a son Jitesh and a daughter. My son is elder and he is weak in studies. He often used to go with me for fishing. I and my son were making ends meet of our family with fishing, but one day were arrested by the Pakistani guards.” There are many heart wrenching stories of the fishermen. One of them was engaged, but his marriage pact was broken due to his arrest.

Pakistan and India regularly arrest rival fishermen for violating the maritime boundary, which is poorly marked at some points.

The two deceased fishermen included one Muhammad Zulfiqar who passed away on May 6 and Soma Deva who died on May 9 after prolonged illnesses. Their bodies have been kept in the Edhi Foundation mortuary till they could be flown out to India.