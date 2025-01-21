1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court defers verdict in murder case against Sajjan Kumar

A Delhi court on Tuesday adjourned its verdict in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots murder case against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar. Putting Sajjan Kumar on trial, the court order found sufficient material to form a “prima facie opinion that he was not only a participant but had also led the mob” (HT File)

Special judge Kaveri Baweja, who was scheduled to pass the order on Tuesday, deferred the pronouncement to January 31 after the prosecution sought time to advance further arguments on certain points. “January 31 is the next date,” the judge said.

The case is over the alleged killings of two persons in Saraswati Vihar area during the anti-Sikh riots.

Kumar, who is currently lodged in Tihar central jail, appeared before the court through videoconferencing.

The court reserved the judgment after hearing the final arguments over the killings of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh on November 1, 1984.

Though Punjabi Bagh police station registered the case initially, a special investigation team later took over the investigation. On December 16, 2021, the court framed charges against Kumar, finding a “prima facie” case against him.

According to the prosecution, a huge mob, armed with deadly weapons, resorted to large-scale looting, arson and destruction of properties of Sikhs to avenge the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. The mob attacked the house of the complainant, Jaswant’s wife, killing her husband and son apart from looting articles and setting their house ablaze, alleged the prosecution.

